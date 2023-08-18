2 hours ago - Culture
Detroit's new magazine shop
Not something you see often in the year of our Lord 2023: The opening of a new magazine shop.
The latest: Periodicals opened Thursday in Core City. The shop, wanting to hark back to that hands-on experience of reading through physical pages, sells indie magazines, journals and periodicals.
- It also sells supplies for creativity — skincare products, vitamins, candles and writing tools.
If you go: Open Thursday-Saturday, 11am-7pm, and Sunday, noon-6pm, at 4892 Grand River Ave.
