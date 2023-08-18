2 hours ago - Culture

Detroit's new magazine shop

Annalise Frank
A look at Core City's new magazine shop, Periodicals, from the street.

Core City's new magazine shop, Periodicals. Photos: Robin Groulx, courtesy of Periodicals

Not something you see often in the year of our Lord 2023: The opening of a new magazine shop.

The latest: Periodicals opened Thursday in Core City. The shop, wanting to hark back to that hands-on experience of reading through physical pages, sells indie magazines, journals and periodicals.

  • It also sells supplies for creativity — skincare products, vitamins, candles and writing tools.

If you go: Open Thursday-Saturday, 11am-7pm, and Sunday, noon-6pm, at 4892 Grand River Ave.

People shopping inside Periodicals
Visitors checking out the selection at Periodicals, 4892 Grand River Ave.
