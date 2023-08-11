2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Revisiting the Detroit Institute of Bagels
☕Joe here. Detroit Institute of Bagels, how I've missed you.
State of play: DIB reopened months ago in Core City after shuttering its Corktown space during the pandemic.
- I was once a DIB regular and returned this week for the first time since it moved.
🥯 What I ordered: The Supernova — scrambled eggs, veggie cream cheese, sauteed kale and lox between a toasted sesame seed bagel ($13.50).
💭 Thought bubble: My favorite bagel combo is still lox and cream cheese. But the Supernova is worth a try, especially if you want a heartier meal. The eggs weren't dried out and the kale's natural bitterness was cooked out nicely.
If you go: 4884 Grand River Ave.
- Open Wednesday-Sunday, 8am-2pm.
