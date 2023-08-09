Local juicers bring simple ingredients to farmers markets
Two years after Nashia Weems began bottling juices for her own personal cleanses, all-natural bottled juices made by Weems and her fiancé, Brandon Frye, can be found at three Saturday farmers markets across Metro Detroit.
Why it matters: "Our goal is to provide an opportunity for people to try something different," Frye tells Axios from inside No Labels Juice's Eastern Market tent under Shed 5.
- "In urban communities sometimes we're not as educated about the things we consume and so that's why our ingredients are simple. We hope we can inspire customers to eventually go buy a juicer and put their own spin on it."
The intrigue: No Labels Juice has a Saturday presence at Detroit's Eastern Market, the Ann Arbor Farmers Market and their hometown Ypsilanti Farmers Market.
- Weems, Frye and his cousin, Ariana Weatherspoon, split up to hit each market weekly — something Frye says is important in order to serve his entire community.
Of note: Frye says the company's most popular product is a take on lemonade that contains lemons, limes, agave spring water and activated charcoal, which gives it a black hue.
💭 Sam's thought bubble: Try the AJ Sunshine ($6) — inspired by Frye's dad — which contains pineapples, oranges and apples!
- I did last weekend and it was sweet and super refreshing.
