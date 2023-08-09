Two years after Nashia Weems began bottling juices for her own personal cleanses, all-natural bottled juices made by Weems and her fiancé, Brandon Frye, can be found at three Saturday farmers markets across Metro Detroit.

Why it matters: "Our goal is to provide an opportunity for people to try something different," Frye tells Axios from inside No Labels Juice's Eastern Market tent under Shed 5.

"In urban communities sometimes we're not as educated about the things we consume and so that's why our ingredients are simple. We hope we can inspire customers to eventually go buy a juicer and put their own spin on it."

The intrigue: No Labels Juice has a Saturday presence at Detroit's Eastern Market, the Ann Arbor Farmers Market and their hometown Ypsilanti Farmers Market.

Weems, Frye and his cousin, Ariana Weatherspoon, split up to hit each market weekly — something Frye says is important in order to serve his entire community.

Of note: Frye says the company's most popular product is a take on lemonade that contains lemons, limes, agave spring water and activated charcoal, which gives it a black hue.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: Try the AJ Sunshine ($6) — inspired by Frye's dad — which contains pineapples, oranges and apples!