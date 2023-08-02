Growing disc golf in Detroit

Palmer Park, home to the city's only 18-hole disc golf course, is expanding with a new beginners course to introduce the sport to new players.

Why it matters: Enthusiasts see fertile ground for disc golf to grow here — large tracts of underutilized land aren't hard to find, and the sport is both affordable and accessible.

Driving the news: The new nine-hole course will be finished this month with funding from the Paul McBeth Foundation, a national group that supports about five projects a year in places without solid disc golfing options, and Discraft, a Wixom-based equipment manufacturer.

The park's existing 18-hole course is also getting new signage and other upgraded amenities.

What they're saying: Chris McTaggart, a self-described "old disc golfing head," serves on the People for Palmer Park's board and has been leading the effort.

"Let's bring an actual high-caliber course to the city of Detroit to expose people to what's possible with the sport," McTaggart tells Axios.

Catch up fast: In disc golf, players begin each hole from a tee pad, where they hurl a disc toward a chain-link basket several hundred feet away. Novices usually sink their disc in two to four throws.

It's somewhat similar to the traditional sport played with clubs and a tiny white ball, but a major difference is cost.

All you need is a single disc, which runs about $10-$20. Playing at Palmer Park is free.

In comparison, 18 holes with a cart costs $52 on weekends at the city-owned Rackham Golf Course.

James Hang, of Warren, at Palmer Park's 18-hole disc golf course.

The big picture: Belle Isle had disc golf more than a decade ago, but most courses around here are in the suburbs or at Metroparks.

Interest has been strong at Palmer Park's 18-hole course since its installation in December 2021, McTaggart says, adding that about 5,500 rounds were logged last year on the UDisc app.

Zoom in: A couple players were stretching on the first tee pad when we stopped by the course Tuesday.

"It's honestly the best course around for challenging yourself with distance, with shaping shots as well," Ryan Bridges, who plays almost daily, tells Axios.

State of play: Bright red baskets have been installed and downed trees have been cleared for the beginners course near the park's community building. Concrete for the tee pads will be poured within a couple weeks.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: I played the first few holes of the beginners course with McTaggart and his dog, Homer.

With distances between 100-150 feet, the holes are shorter than the existing course. But surrounding trees and bushes still present challenges for a novice like me.

What's next: Several community outreach events are being planned, including youth leagues and partnerships with local schools.