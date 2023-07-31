53 mins ago - News

Self-driving senior shuttles coming to Detroit

Joe Guillen
One of May Mobility's vehicles on the road in Ann Arbor.

One of May Mobility's vehicles on the road in Ann Arbor. Photo: Courtesy of May Mobility

Self-driving shuttles for older people and those with disabilities should be available in the city late next year.

Driving the news: City Council approved a $2.5 million contract last week with Ann Arbor-based May Mobility to provide free autonomous rides to the store, doctor's office or other places for people 65 and older and those living with disabilities.

Why it matters: The project advances Detroit's goal of being a leader in transportation innovation and should supplement the city's troubled paratransit program.

State of play: Vehicle safety testing and development of the service's mobile app starts this fall. Shuttles are expected to be available in spring 2024.

How it works: Riders will be able to book shuttles for daily transit needs on-demand or in advance through a mobile app, website or by phone.

  • Rides will be available in two different zones — one north of downtown and the other covering southeast neighborhoods, per Bridge.
  • Human operators will chaperone rides during the project to familiarize users with the technology and to assist riders getting on or off the shuttle.

What they're saying: Tim Slusser, the city's chief of mobility innovation, says the project will help solve transportation obstacles and build public trust in self-driving technology.

  • "We want Detroiters to feel safe and well-informed riding on and sharing the road with autonomous vehicles," he said in a statement.

What's next: Community outreach to finalize service routes begins this fall.

