Detroit by Drone: Michigan Central Station nears completion

Once a symbol of Detroit's decline, the former train station at the Michigan Central campus now appears similar to what it did 50 years ago.

Details: The building, initially set to open mid-2023, will become a multiuse hub for innovation once complete next year. Ford Motor Co., which started renovations on the depot in 2018, plans to anchor its autonomous vehicle team at the site.

The green space in front of the train station known as Roosevelt Park opened last month, with pathways connecting the Corktown and Southwest Detroit neighborhoods.

The intrigue: Michigan Central is now aglow at night after turning on its thousands of exterior lights.

What they're saying: "When we open Michigan Central Station to the public next year, we are confident you will see the amount of hard work we've poured into bringing this Detroit icon back to life," Michigan Central posted to its Facebook last week.

Roosevelt Park in front of Michigan Central Station.