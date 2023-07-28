Things to do in Detroit this weekend
It's a great weekend for a Detroit staycation.
- Here's what's on tap:
🦞 McShane's crawfish boil: The 11th annual all-you-can-eat boil with live music is Saturday from 6-9pm, 1460 Michigan Ave.
- Tickets: $75 at the door or call 313-961-1960
🚗 Historic EVs exhibit: The Ford Piquette Avenue Plant near New Center is showcasing antique electric vehicles from the early 20th century. A full slate of historical presentations and discussions begins Friday at 10am and runs through Sunday.
- Tickets: $25 general admission; $15 for students
🖼️ Art swap: Bring your old artwork or supplies to the Ferndale Public Library's art swap on Saturday from noon-3pm. Those who register have dibs before the public can shop the swap from 2-3pm.
🏖️ Cass Corridor beach party: The Detroit Shipping Company, 474 Peterboro St., is celebrating its fifth anniversary on Saturday from 1-10pm with live music, yard games and raffles.
🎭 Theater block party: Detroit Public Theatre hosts its annual block party — with performances, activities and food — on Saturday from noon-6pm at the Selden Courtyard, 656 Selden St.
