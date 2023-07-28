Feel like an unbothered celebrity inside Evening Bar

👋🏽 Howdy, folks. It's Sam. I went inside Evening Bar, the "classic hotel bar" at the downtown Shinola Hotel, for the first time last weekend.

The intrigue: I think what makes it "classic" is the dimly lit and low-to-the-ground seating amid what otherwise feels like a nice living room in West Bloomfield.

It's romantic and very private — a contestant on Netflix's "Next in Fashion" was seated nearby. But even if I wanted to go up and say, "Hey, aren't you that girl from Netflix's 'Next in Fashion?'", the seating arrangements would've made for an awkward approach.

Quick take: I'm not a big drinker and cringe at seeing $20 cocktails. But Evening Bar's drinks are made by bartenders who clearly know what they are doing and are definitely worth it.

I tried the Glazy Days and it was sweet and smooth.

Have the sticky teriyaki wings ($20) and fries ($13) if you're in need of a bite to eat. I did and would go back to Evening Bar the next time I feel like spending almost $40 on seven wings and a small cup of perfectly crispy, delicious fries.

If you go: 1400 Woodward Ave.; enter from Parker's Alley past Madcap Cafe.