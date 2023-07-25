Injury scare at Lions training camp

The Lions' hype train slowed a bit Monday when a key defender suffered a non-contact injury at training camp — a reminder of how much things can change for NFL teams between now and Week 1.

Driving the news: Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson fell to the ground, grabbed his right knee and remained there for more than five minutes until being carted off the field, the Free Press reports.

Threat level: An MRI Monday showed "no structural damage" to Gardner-Johnson's knee and he is day-to-day, ESPN's Field Yates reports.

Context: Detroit signed Gardner-Johnson this offseason to bolster its secondary. His six interceptions last season with the Eagles were tied for the most in the NFL.

What's next: Fans can attend training camp practices starting Saturday but tickets are already sold out.