Fries and paneer for the ages at Paradise Street Eats & Biryani in Greektown

Annalise Frank

Gobi loaded fries (left) and a paneer bhurji rice bowl from Paradise Street Eats & Biryani. Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios

👋 Annalise here, urging you to make a pit stop in a parking lot by Greektown.

What I ordered: The gobi loaded fries ($12) are aptly named, decadent with ingredients that work together fabulously — a chaat masala, cheese, special sauce, crispy cauliflower, chili and garlic.

  • The paneer bhurji rice bowl ($12) feels like a quick, filling lunch option, with shaved paneer in spices, chaat vegetables, slaw, herbs and tamarind chutney served on basmati rice.
  • The truck's menu also includes dosa rolls, fusion tacos, biryani and drinks.

Details: Paradise also has a brick-and-mortar Dearborn location, but this food truck downtown opened in May, per Eater Detroit.

  • Its website says to "follow the good food scent and you'll find us" — and I can confirm this is entirely true.

If you go: Hours are 11am-9pm, Monday-Friday.

