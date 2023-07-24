Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Gobi loaded fries (left) and a paneer bhurji rice bowl from Paradise Street Eats & Biryani. Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios

👋 Annalise here, urging you to make a pit stop in a parking lot by Greektown.

The Indian fusion food truck parked there, Paradise Street Eats & Biryani, is well worth a lunchtime visit.

What I ordered: The gobi loaded fries ($12) are aptly named, decadent with ingredients that work together fabulously — a chaat masala, cheese, special sauce, crispy cauliflower, chili and garlic.

The paneer bhurji rice bowl ($12) feels like a quick, filling lunch option, with shaved paneer in spices, chaat vegetables, slaw, herbs and tamarind chutney served on basmati rice.

The truck's menu also includes dosa rolls, fusion tacos, biryani and drinks.

Details: Paradise also has a brick-and-mortar Dearborn location, but this food truck downtown opened in May, per Eater Detroit.

Its website says to "follow the good food scent and you'll find us" — and I can confirm this is entirely true.

If you go: Hours are 11am-9pm, Monday-Friday.