Fries and paneer for the ages at Paradise Street Eats & Biryani in Greektown
👋 Annalise here, urging you to make a pit stop in a parking lot by Greektown.
- The Indian fusion food truck parked there, Paradise Street Eats & Biryani, is well worth a lunchtime visit.
What I ordered: The gobi loaded fries ($12) are aptly named, decadent with ingredients that work together fabulously — a chaat masala, cheese, special sauce, crispy cauliflower, chili and garlic.
- The paneer bhurji rice bowl ($12) feels like a quick, filling lunch option, with shaved paneer in spices, chaat vegetables, slaw, herbs and tamarind chutney served on basmati rice.
- The truck's menu also includes dosa rolls, fusion tacos, biryani and drinks.
Details: Paradise also has a brick-and-mortar Dearborn location, but this food truck downtown opened in May, per Eater Detroit.
- Its website says to "follow the good food scent and you'll find us" — and I can confirm this is entirely true.
If you go: Hours are 11am-9pm, Monday-Friday.
