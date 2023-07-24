Metro Detroit business activity remains healthy despite decline

Share on email (opens in new window)

Detroit ranked 25th among large metro areas for new business applications last year despite a 13% drop from 2021.

Driving the news: About 18 new business applications per 1,000 residents were filed across the metro in 2022, per new Census Bureau and IRS data.

That's more than the national average of 15 applications per 1,000 residents, Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Alex Fitzpatrick report.

Why it matters: New business applications are an important measure of an area's perceived economic health and its potential for growth.

And fellow Midwest cities Chicago, Columbus and Cleveland all saw rates more in line with the national figure.

The big picture: Just over 5 million new business applications were filed nationwide in 2022, or 15.1 for every 1,000 residents.

That's down about 6.6% from 2021.

Zoom in: More recent in-state data shows post-pandemic entrepreneurship is holding steady.

Michiganders submitted more than 12,000 new business applications this March — a 7% increase compared with the same month last year, the Free Press reports.

Between the lines: Many of the hottest spots for new business applications also have booming populations.

Miami (40.9), Atlanta (31.3) and Orlando (28.7) took the top spots for major metro areas as ranked by new business applications per 1,000 residents in 2022.

Parts of the Mountain West also had strong showings — the greater Denver area came in at 21.6.

The bottom line: A filed application is no guarantee of a healthy, thriving business to follow — but at the very least it's a sign of economic optimism.