Settle in for brunch at See You Tomorrow

👋 Everett here, trying to resist the urge to fill this story with bad breakfast puns.

But the food at See You Tomorrow really does make me … want to see them tomorrow.

Driving the news: The cozy New Center brunch spot is less than a year old, yet already feels familiar.

One wall is adorned with a mural the restaurant says was painted by local artist Cameron Jenkins (aka Camflage), egg scrambles have names like "Q-Line" and the service was exceptional.

What I ate: The chicken wings, which came with potatoes and a divine honey buttered biscuit. The dry rub was a little salty, but the wings were huge and also weren't greasy or overly fried.

As I was admiring the chicken, my friend demolished a delightful-looking corned beef Reuben sandwich.

Two thumbs up.

If you go: See You Tomorrow is open Tuesday-Friday from 8am-3pm, Saturday from 9am-3pm and Sunday from 10am-3pm at 7760 Woodward Ave.