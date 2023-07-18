Detroiters look back on the bankruptcy 10 years later

We recently asked Detroiters entering and leaving the Coleman A. Young building downtown one question: Is the city better 10 years later because of the bankruptcy?

The intrigue: Responses were mixed, but all in all, most people surveyed said the city is now better off.

Here are some of those responses:

Tammy P.: "I think it probably depends who you ask. Financially, the city obviously is in better shape, but what about its residents? That answer is going to be different for everyone."

Adam S.: "For some folks it's in a better place, but if you're a pensioner, it's pretty rough."

Claire M.: "Just look around. Downtown is fun and safe, I mean, this place didn't look like this in 2013."

Denice W.: "It's about the same, I don't think anything's changed and I don't think it's going to either."

Ken D.: "I've seen this city rise and fall. There's only one way to go and that’s back up — and I think that’s exactly what happened."

Martin J.: "I'm a lifelong Detroiter — there's always been ebbs and flows. We ride with the tide, bend with the wind and live long enough for it to happen again."

📬 Tell us: Is our city better off now than in 2013? Why or why not? Email [email protected] and your responses could be featured in a future story.