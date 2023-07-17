23 mins ago - Real Estate

Old YMCA building on east side expected to be torn down

Annalise Frank
A large brick building with columns and intricate details that's vacant.

The former YMCA building at 10401 E. Jefferson Ave. on the east side. Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios

The giant former Hannan Memorial YMCA building along East Jefferson Avenue could be demolished soon.

Why it matters: The striking 1927 building with a crumbled roof and storied history is part of Mayor Mike Duggan's renewed focus on cleaning up commercial blight.

  • Officials have said the nearly 80,000-square-foot, five-story building would be prohibitively expensive to renovate.

The latest: City officials requested last week that City Council approve tearing down the building for nearly $2 million.

Flashback: Small nonprofit the Women's Justice Center was supposed to renovate the building nearly two decades ago after getting it for free from the federal government.

