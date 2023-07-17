Old YMCA building on east side expected to be torn down

Share on email (opens in new window)

The former YMCA building at 10401 E. Jefferson Ave. on the east side. Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios

The giant former Hannan Memorial YMCA building along East Jefferson Avenue could be demolished soon.

Why it matters: The striking 1927 building with a crumbled roof and storied history is part of Mayor Mike Duggan's renewed focus on cleaning up commercial blight.

Officials have said the nearly 80,000-square-foot, five-story building would be prohibitively expensive to renovate.

The latest: City officials requested last week that City Council approve tearing down the building for nearly $2 million.

Flashback: Small nonprofit the Women's Justice Center was supposed to renovate the building nearly two decades ago after getting it for free from the federal government.