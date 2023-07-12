Mulling it over: What to do with wild mulberries

Share on email (opens in new window)

👋 Annalise here. I recently asked for advice on what to do with the bounty from the mulberry-bearing tree that seemed to suddenly appear in my backyard a couple weeks ago.

Since then I've frozen some and also used them to help make scones with local bakery Sister Pie's indomitable blueberry cornmeal scone recipe.

Details: Readers also weighed in on what I should do with all these berries.

😋 Tim S. suggested making a grunt — a "dumpling-topped fruit dessert that's cooked on the stove," per Martha Stewart. Say less.

"What's great about grunt is that it's easy, you probably already have all the ingredients for it, and, since you make it on the stovetop, it's not too hard to make when it's so gawd awful hot like right now," Tim wrote.

🫙 Thomas S. said I should make jam with sugar or agave, pectin and a little lemon juice.

🍷 Kristin T. suggested mulberry wine, but since I still haven't finished the regular wine I bought months ago, I should probably refrain from adding on.

😵‍💫 Joseph H. didn't mention a recipe but did warn me about birds buzzed on fermented mulberries that "fall over and sleep it off in the yard."