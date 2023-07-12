After a 1-1 start, the Pistons are in the mix for an NBA Summer League playoff run in Las Vegas.

Why it matters: It's not an actual playoff run, but fans aren't complaining much about getting the No. 5 pick in the draft anymore.

The quality of talent that Ausar Thompson faced in the Overtime Elite league has been questioned, but through two games with the Pistons, he's shown the potential to make an instant impact.

He looked poised during Sunday's loss to Houston, with 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.

What we're watching: Second-year guard Jaden Ivey isn't at his best as the team's main ball handler. He struggled in the first game against Orlando but bounced back on Sunday with 22 points and 10 assists.

James Wiseman has been stuffing the summer league stat sheet, but that's expected from a former No. 2 overall pick entering his fourth season.

The intrigue: Jalen Duren, still just 19, has been showing off an improved handle and jump shot. But how he and Wiseman pair with Isaiah Stewart, who signed a four-year, $64 million extension on Monday, remains an open question.

What's next: The Pistons play the Raptors at 6pm Wednesday and the Spurs on Friday at 8:30pm before the four teams with the best record face off for the NBA Summer League Championship beginning July 16.