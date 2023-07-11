John Rakolta Jr., the former U.S. ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and current CEO of local construction company Walbridge, lives in Florida at least part time, the Detroit News reports.

Why it matters: The co-chair of Michigan's commission to grow its population is actually registered to vote in Palm Beach County, according to county records.

As Michigan's population declined 1% between 2020 and 2022, Florida's grew about 3% over the same period.

Politically, the two states are heading in opposite directions.

Zoom in: Florida corporation records show that Rakolta has set up multiple business entities in the Sunshine State using his Florida address, including as recently as April.