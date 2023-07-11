54 mins ago - Politics
Report: Co-chair of population growth commission lives in Florida part time
John Rakolta Jr., the former U.S. ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and current CEO of local construction company Walbridge, lives in Florida at least part time, the Detroit News reports.
Why it matters: The co-chair of Michigan's commission to grow its population is actually registered to vote in Palm Beach County, according to county records.
- As Michigan's population declined 1% between 2020 and 2022, Florida's grew about 3% over the same period.
- Politically, the two states are heading in opposite directions.
Zoom in: Florida corporation records show that Rakolta has set up multiple business entities in the Sunshine State using his Florida address, including as recently as April.
- When Rakolta gave $5,800 to the U.S. Senate campaign of Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania in January 2022, he was listed at the Palm Beach address, the News reports.
- Rakolta didn't immediately respond to the News when asked whether he had a principal residence exemption on any property in Michigan.
