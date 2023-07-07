39 mins ago - Things to Do
What to do this weekend in Detroit
The weekend is here! Here's what's happening:
🛼 Monroe Street Midway: Go skating at the Rollout Detroit Roller Rink or participate in the free activities, from shooting hoops to mini golf, offered at the downtown playground.
- Friday and Saturday, noon-11pm (7pm-close, 21+ only)
- Sunday, noon-9pm
🎤 Drake at LCA: Drake and 21 Savage hit the stage Sunday as part of their It's All a Blur Tour. There are Drake-themed events and after parties this weekend, too.
- Tickets start at $225.
🪁 Detroit Kite Festival: The annual kite festival on Belle Isle returns Sunday from 10am-4pm, where thousands of amateur and pro kiters will fly near the James Scott fountain.
- Free!
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.