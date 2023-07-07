Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The weekend is here! Here's what's happening:

🛼 Monroe Street Midway: Go skating at the Rollout Detroit Roller Rink or participate in the free activities, from shooting hoops to mini golf, offered at the downtown playground.

Friday and Saturday, noon-11pm (7pm-close, 21+ only)

Sunday, noon-9pm

🎤 Drake at LCA: Drake and 21 Savage hit the stage Sunday as part of their It's All a Blur Tour. There are Drake-themed events and after parties this weekend, too.

Tickets start at $225.

🪁 Detroit Kite Festival: The annual kite festival on Belle Isle returns Sunday from 10am-4pm, where thousands of amateur and pro kiters will fly near the James Scott fountain.