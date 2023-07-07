39 mins ago - Things to Do

What to do this weekend in Detroit

The weekend is here! Here's what's happening:

🛼 Monroe Street Midway: Go skating at the Rollout Detroit Roller Rink or participate in the free activities, from shooting hoops to mini golf, offered at the downtown playground.

  • Friday and Saturday, noon-11pm (7pm-close, 21+ only)
  • Sunday, noon-9pm

🎤 Drake at LCA: Drake and 21 Savage hit the stage Sunday as part of their It's All a Blur Tour. There are Drake-themed events and after parties this weekend, too.

🪁 Detroit Kite Festival: The annual kite festival on Belle Isle returns Sunday from 10am-4pm, where thousands of amateur and pro kiters will fly near the James Scott fountain.

  • Free!
