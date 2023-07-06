Detroit named a top 10 rap city by Complex

Rapper Skilla Baby performs at the 313 Day concert at The Fillmore on March 13. Photos: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Detroit landed a spot on Complex's list of the top rap cities in the world at No. 9, in front of Philadelphia and behind London.

Why it matters: Save for the height of Eminem's success in the early 2000s, there have never been more eyes on Detroit's diverse group of rap artists.

"There is an argument to be made that at the turn of the decade Detroit has only become more prevalent in hip-hop," Complex's Kameron Hay wrote.

The big picture: Rap's chart dominance might be falling in part due to the resurgence of regional enclaves like Southeast Michigan, where some of the area's most popular artists release music in nontraditional ways without major backing and promotion.

Instead of anointing a handful of superstars to replace the icons that dominated the 2010s like Drake, J. Cole or Kendrick Lamar, fans are retreating back to a time when local scenes were championed.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: You can make the argument that Detroit is the country's No. 1 rap city right now — stop at any gas station throughout urban America and you won't have to wait long to hear the repetitive piano-led melody that makes up a Detroit-type beat.