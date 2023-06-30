Apple Developer Academy graduates second class

Nearly 200 local students of all ages celebrated their graduation from Apple's developer academy Thursday, the second graduating class of the first-of-its-kind program.

Driving the news: Students worked to develop new apps and businesses during the 10-month program. Groups that presented their products at the graduation ceremony introduced solutions for health and fitness, accessibility and discovering local culture and history.

The 2023 graduating class of more than 160 students ranged in age from 18 to 70 and come from diverse educational backgrounds.

Why it matters: A larger second graduating class means the program is working, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said during a speech at Thursday's ceremony, held inside the First National Bank building downtown.

What they're saying: "It's the people, it's the connections you make here that make the academy like a family," graduate AJ Louis of Detroit tells Axios.

Louis, 38, is a full-time IT support technician who joined the program last summer after finishing an online web developer bootcamp program.

"When we got here it was all about creating things from scratch and that's what I'm all about," Louis says.

Zoom in: The free academy, which launched as part of Apple’s $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative and remains the only one of its kind, is a partnership among Apple, Michigan State University and the Gilbert Family Foundation.