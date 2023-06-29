Michigan's new hands-free driving law goes into effect June 30

This is the only legal way to use your phone while driving in Michigan starting Friday. Photo: Melissa Erichsen/Getty

Holding a cellphone in your hand while driving will be illegal in Michigan starting on Friday.

Why it matters: In an attempt to reduce distracted driving accidents, legislation signed into law this month (House bills 4250, 4251 and 4252) amends the Michigan Vehicle Code to add to the existing state ban on texting while driving.

Over a thousand people died in preventable crashes across the state last year, according to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.

Details: The hands-free law could bring a fine of $100 for a first offense, then $250 for each offense afterward.

It'll be illegal to put a phone up to your ear to answer a call, send a text, adjust your phone's navigation system, take pictures or change your music.

All of those things are still banned while at a red light or a stop sign since you're still "operating a motor vehicle."

Yes, but: You can still use your phone through voice command or to dial 911 — so you can still use Google or Apple Maps, you just can't put your hands on the phone.

The law makes clear that all other uses are illegal under any circumstances.

The other side: Some state Republicans have expressed concerns over whether the law would limit civil liberties and personal freedom, while some Democrats have questioned whether adding reasons for police to pull people over could disproportionately affect Black drivers.

The package failed to gain enough Democratic support earlier this year until the punishments for breaking the proposed law, which previously included the possibility of license suspension, were amended.

What they're saying: "This is definitely going to save some lives and that's what we're concerned about," Michigan State Police public information officer Mike Shaw tells Axios.