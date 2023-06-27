Short-term rentals rising nationally, but Detroit host income below average

Note: Available listings are defined as properties with at least one day booked or available during the month; Data: AirDNA; Chart: Axios Visuals

Detroit Airbnb hosts made 50% less than the typical host in the U.S. last year, according to company figures shared with Axios.

Why it matters: Renting out a home is a growing way to bank extra income as the cost of living goes up, Axios' Sami Sparber reports.

But the practice — which has stoked controversy for how it impacts the areas where rentals open — isn't quite as fruitful in Detroit as it is in the U.S. at large.

What's happening: The national short-term rental supply reached record levels in 2022, swelling 20% year-over-year to 1.3 million listings, per new data from AirDNA, a short-term rental analysis firm.

By the numbers: The typical host in Detroit earned approximately $7,000 in 2022, compared with the national median of $14,000, per Airbnb data.

Michigan's top five counties where hosts made the most money last year were in the U.P., northern Lower Peninsula and west side of the state: Alger, Allegan, Berrien, Marquette and Van Buren counties.

Zoom in: Detroit hosts aren't making a killing like in some other parts of the country. But from the visitor perspective, there are ample options — from a $309-a-night mansion with a game room and grill in Boston-Edison that sleeps 12 to an $84-a-night guest suite in North Rosedale Park.

Plus, Airbnb affords visitors more options to stay outside downtown than the city's hotels clustered in the central business district.

The majority of Detroit's Census tracts (60%) had at least one Airbnb listing but no hotels as of last year, with 65,000 total guests staying in those areas last year, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports.

Yes, but: Airbnb's presence outside traditional tourism areas, like on residential streets, is controversial. Hosts are sometimes accused of effectively reducing the supply of local housing and thus driving up prices.

Flashback: A former Detroit City Council member proposed legislation in 2019 to try and limit the impact of short-term rentals on the city's neighborhoods. Concerns included noise and nuisances from Airbnb and other similar units, as well as taking up highly needed affordable housing.