1 hour ago - News

Short-term rentals rising nationally, but Detroit host income below average

Sami Sparber
Note: Available listings are defined as properties with at least one day booked or available during the month; Data: AirDNA; Chart: Axios Visuals
Note: Available listings are defined as properties with at least one day booked or available during the month; Data: AirDNA; Chart: Axios Visuals

Detroit Airbnb hosts made 50% less than the typical host in the U.S. last year, according to company figures shared with Axios.

Why it matters: Renting out a home is a growing way to bank extra income as the cost of living goes up, Axios' Sami Sparber reports.

  • But the practice — which has stoked controversy for how it impacts the areas where rentals open — isn't quite as fruitful in Detroit as it is in the U.S. at large.

What's happening: The national short-term rental supply reached record levels in 2022, swelling 20% year-over-year to 1.3 million listings, per new data from AirDNA, a short-term rental analysis firm.

By the numbers: The typical host in Detroit earned approximately $7,000 in 2022, compared with the national median of $14,000, per Airbnb data.

  • Michigan's top five counties where hosts made the most money last year were in the U.P., northern Lower Peninsula and west side of the state: Alger, Allegan, Berrien, Marquette and Van Buren counties.

Zoom in: Detroit hosts aren't making a killing like in some other parts of the country. But from the visitor perspective, there are ample options — from a $309-a-night mansion with a game room and grill in Boston-Edison that sleeps 12 to an $84-a-night guest suite in North Rosedale Park.

Plus, Airbnb affords visitors more options to stay outside downtown than the city's hotels clustered in the central business district.

  • The majority of Detroit's Census tracts (60%) had at least one Airbnb listing but no hotels as of last year, with 65,000 total guests staying in those areas last year, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports.

Yes, but: Airbnb's presence outside traditional tourism areas, like on residential streets, is controversial. Hosts are sometimes accused of effectively reducing the supply of local housing and thus driving up prices.

Flashback: A former Detroit City Council member proposed legislation in 2019 to try and limit the impact of short-term rentals on the city's neighborhoods. Concerns included noise and nuisances from Airbnb and other similar units, as well as taking up highly needed affordable housing.

  • But there's been no substantial movement on the proposal recently.
  • Other municipalities in northern Michigan have taken action in recent years to limit short-term rentals, Crain's Detroit reported.
  • The state legislature has debated whether or not to prohibit local bans on short-term rentals, per MLive.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more