Hamtramck City Council approves resolution banning Pride flags

Hamtramck Mayor Pro Tem Mohammed Hassan points at members of the public who showed up to oppose the resolution to ban Pride flags during Tuesday's City Council meeting. Photo: City of Hamtramck/YouTube

Hamtramck City Council members voted unanimously on Tuesday to prohibit Pride flags from being flown on public property.

Why it matters: As communities celebrate Pride month in June, fault lines are flaring between younger progressives and conservative Muslims across Metro Detroit.

Some who spoke at the Hamtramck City Council meeting Tuesday were part of the group that pressured Dearborn schools to ban books containing LGBTQ+ themes, including GOP activist Stephanie Butler and Hassan Aoun, a Dearborn resident among a small group that rallied against a drag queen event in Royal Oak in March.

Driving the news: The city's all-male council, which became the country's first all-Muslim city council in 2021, voted to approve the resolution banning, "religious, ethnic, racial, political or sexual orientation group flags to be flown on the city's public properties."

The resolution states it is to confirm "the neutrality of the city of Hamtramck towards its residents."

It allows just the U.S. flag, the flag of the state of Michigan, the Hamtramck flag, the prisoner of war flag and nation's flags "that represent the international character of the city."

What they're saying: "I am elected by the people, I'm for the people… Some of you don't get that… Of the people, by the people. I'm working for the people — what the majority of people like," Hamtramck's mayor pro tem, Mohammed Hassan, who introduced the resolution, said in a raised voice while pointing toward people at the meeting who opposed the resolution.

The other side: "Hamtramck is one of the most diverse cities in Michigan and that diversity extends beyond national origin," resident Mark Navarro said during public comment.