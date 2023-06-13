1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Eat Detroit-style pizza outside at Tenacity Craft

Samuel Robinson

Tenacity Craft's pepperoni pizza. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

👋🏼 Hey, Sam here. Tenacity Craft has the coziest outdoor seating area of any bar around and also serves one of the more underrated Detroit-style pizzas.

The intrigue: I enjoyed my pepperoni pizza with haute honey while sitting on one of the bar's outdoor picnic tables facing the urban gardens on Philadelphia Street.

  • The dog-friendly setup is perfect for hanging out with friends or reading a book by yourself.
  • The brewery, located at the old Fishnook restaurant, offers a robust selection of microbrews, seltzers and ciders to go with the pizza.

If you go: Open 4-9pm Monday-Friday, and 4-11pm on weekends, at 8517 2nd Ave.

