Eat Detroit-style pizza outside at Tenacity Craft
👋🏼 Hey, Sam here. Tenacity Craft has the coziest outdoor seating area of any bar around and also serves one of the more underrated Detroit-style pizzas.
The intrigue: I enjoyed my pepperoni pizza with haute honey while sitting on one of the bar's outdoor picnic tables facing the urban gardens on Philadelphia Street.
- The dog-friendly setup is perfect for hanging out with friends or reading a book by yourself.
- The brewery, located at the old Fishnook restaurant, offers a robust selection of microbrews, seltzers and ciders to go with the pizza.
If you go: Open 4-9pm Monday-Friday, and 4-11pm on weekends, at 8517 2nd Ave.
