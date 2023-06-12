Stop by Cannelle for Sam's favorite croissant

✌🏽 Hello everyone, it's Sam. It took 10 years but I finally now understand why Kanye was yelling about croissants.

The intrigue: The almond croissant at Cannelle is — and I'm not at all exaggerating — one of the best things I've ever put in my mouth.

I'm not a big pastry person, but after walking past the store in Capitol Park so many times I finally asked what’s the best thing under $5.

The melt-in-your-mouth croissant that comes loaded with sliced almonds and a generous amount of powdered sugar was well worth going 50 cents over my budget.

Zoom in: The ingredients are simple, but the level of craftsmanship needed to make these come out as good as they do takes years to master.

If you go: 45 W. Grand River.