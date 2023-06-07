The Peterboro is back after temporarily closing last year

👋🏼 Hey, guys! Sam here. I went back to The Peterboro for the first time since it reopened after closing last summer for upgrades.

The intrigue: I couldn't really tell if anything had changed — but the crispy eggplant ($12) was my go-to before it closed and it's still on the menu. I was eager to order it again.

What I ate: The black bean sauce soaked into the eggplant, red peppers and onions gave the veggies a perfect flavor, while the different textures tested my chopstick skills.

The viable vegan option is as good as I remember and won't make meat eaters flinch.

What's next: I'll have to try the crispy chicken wings with crab rangoon, or the almond chicken — a customer favorite, the bartender told me.

The restaurant also returns its full bar offering original and classic cocktails, beer, wine and sake.

If you go: 420 Peterboro St.