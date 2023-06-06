Michigan Democrats want driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants

Democrats in the House and Senate reintroduced the Drive SAFE (Safety, Access, Freedom and the Economy) package this year, which would allow undocumented individuals to obtain Michigan driver's licenses.

Why it matters: Advocates argue that House bills 4410-4412 and Senate bills 265-267 would help protect people on the roads.

A lack of legal documentation can prompt drivers to flee the scene of an accident or their broken-down car out of fear of deportation.

What they're saying: "Democrats cannot say Michigan is the anti-Florida when there's been zero immigrant-friendly legislation passed," Nelly Fuentes, founder of Drive Michigan Forward, the coalition dedicated to passing the legislation, tells Axios.

For Fuentes, the issue is deeply personal.

"I lost the father of my children because of the lack of a driver's license. His license expired in 2008, he was pulled over and gave his expired license. They took him to the county jail — that's when they learned he was undocumented, and he was deported three months later."

Between the lines: Fuentes says the legislation has enough votes to pass in the Senate, but is short by several votes in the House.

The package was set to be heard before the Senate Transportation Committee last month, she says, but was postponed days before the hearing was supposed to take place.

Sen. Erika Geiss, chair of the committee, did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

Flashback: Former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox, a Republican, issued a formal opinion in 2007 essentially banning undocumented individuals from obtaining legal identification.

The bottom line: House Majority Floor Leader Rep. Abraham Aiyash (D-Hamtramck) is the lead sponsor of HB 4410. He tells Axios he's doubtful the package will be passed by lawmakers before the end of summer.