Detroiters say quality of life is worse than their suburban neighbors
Detroiters aren't as satisfied with their overall well-being as their suburban neighbors, a new study from the Gallup Center suggests.
Why it matters: While Detroit has gained economic momentum in recent years, quality of life indicators for most residents within the city remain well below those in the suburbs — and of Americans overall.
- Black and Hispanic Detroiters report facing even greater challenges.
Driving the news: The Gallup Center on Black Voices polled metro residents on aspects such as economic opportunities, education, environment and justice in early 2023.
- The survey found that crime and quality of education are the top reasons city residents move to the suburbs, and that 57% of city residents would move permanently to another area if they had the opportunity.
By the numbers: Just 30% of city residents are satisfied with Detroit's educational system or schools. In the suburbs, 58% are satisfied with their local schools — though even that figure is significantly lower than the 68% of Americans overall who are satisfied.
- While 71% of suburban respondents said they own their primary residence, just 48% of city residents said the same.
Plus, 43% of Detroit residents say there were times in the past year when they didn’t have enough money to buy food for themselves or their families, while 23% say they couldn't provide adequate shelter or housing.
- Both figures are higher than the percentages among Americans overall. And 45% percent of Black Detroiters and 40% of Hispanic Detroiters said there were times when they couldn’t afford food, compared with 27% of white Detroiters.
Yes, but: 80% of all respondents still said they would recommend their city or area as a good place to live.
- "There's a lot of enthusiasm around living in the city, a lot of pride and passion … There's enthusiasm, let's think about adding opportunity in terms of their ability to achieve a life well-lived," Camille Lloyd, director of the Gallup Center of Black Voices, said during her presentation of the data at last week's Mackinac Policy Conference.
Of note: The poll surveyed more than 11,000 people across Wayne, Macomb and Oakland counties.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.