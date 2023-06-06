1 hour ago - News

Detroiters say quality of life is worse than their suburban neighbors

Samuel Robinson
Drone shot above I-75 facing north toward Hamtramck and Highland Park

Drone shot above I-75 facing north toward Hamtramck and Highland Park. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Detroiters aren't as satisfied with their overall well-being as their suburban neighbors, a new study from the Gallup Center suggests.

Why it matters: While Detroit has gained economic momentum in recent years, quality of life indicators for most residents within the city remain well below those in the suburbs — and of Americans overall.

  • Black and Hispanic Detroiters report facing even greater challenges.

Driving the news: The Gallup Center on Black Voices polled metro residents on aspects such as economic opportunities, education, environment and justice in early 2023.

  • The survey found that crime and quality of education are the top reasons city residents move to the suburbs, and that 57% of city residents would move permanently to another area if they had the opportunity.

By the numbers: Just 30% of city residents are satisfied with Detroit's educational system or schools. In the suburbs, 58% are satisfied with their local schools — though even that figure is significantly lower than the 68% of Americans overall who are satisfied.

  • While 71% of suburban respondents said they own their primary residence, just 48% of city residents said the same.

Plus, 43% of Detroit residents say there were times in the past year when they didn’t have enough money to buy food for themselves or their families, while 23% say they couldn't provide adequate shelter or housing.

  • Both figures are higher than the percentages among Americans overall. And 45% percent of Black Detroiters and 40% of Hispanic Detroiters said there were times when they couldn’t afford food, compared with 27% of white Detroiters.

Yes, but: 80% of all respondents still said they would recommend their city or area as a good place to live.

  • "There's a lot of enthusiasm around living in the city, a lot of pride and passion … There's enthusiasm, let's think about adding opportunity in terms of their ability to achieve a life well-lived," Camille Lloyd, director of the Gallup Center of Black Voices, said during her presentation of the data at last week's Mackinac Policy Conference.

Of note: The poll surveyed more than 11,000 people across Wayne, Macomb and Oakland counties.

