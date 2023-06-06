Detroiters aren't as satisfied with their overall well-being as their suburban neighbors, a new study from the Gallup Center suggests.

Why it matters: While Detroit has gained economic momentum in recent years, quality of life indicators for most residents within the city remain well below those in the suburbs — and of Americans overall.

Black and Hispanic Detroiters report facing even greater challenges.

Driving the news: The Gallup Center on Black Voices polled metro residents on aspects such as economic opportunities, education, environment and justice in early 2023.

The survey found that crime and quality of education are the top reasons city residents move to the suburbs, and that 57% of city residents would move permanently to another area if they had the opportunity.

By the numbers: Just 30% of city residents are satisfied with Detroit's educational system or schools. In the suburbs, 58% are satisfied with their local schools — though even that figure is significantly lower than the 68% of Americans overall who are satisfied.

While 71% of suburban respondents said they own their primary residence, just 48% of city residents said the same.

Plus, 43% of Detroit residents say there were times in the past year when they didn’t have enough money to buy food for themselves or their families, while 23% say they couldn't provide adequate shelter or housing.

Both figures are higher than the percentages among Americans overall. And 45% percent of Black Detroiters and 40% of Hispanic Detroiters said there were times when they couldn’t afford food, compared with 27% of white Detroiters.

Yes, but: 80% of all respondents still said they would recommend their city or area as a good place to live.

"There's a lot of enthusiasm around living in the city, a lot of pride and passion … There's enthusiasm, let's think about adding opportunity in terms of their ability to achieve a life well-lived," Camille Lloyd, director of the Gallup Center of Black Voices, said during her presentation of the data at last week's Mackinac Policy Conference.

Of note: The poll surveyed more than 11,000 people across Wayne, Macomb and Oakland counties.