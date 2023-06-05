Celebrate Pride month in Metro Detroit with these events

Pride month has arrived, which means some of us are donning Doc Martens, crop tops or rainbow pins and getting ready to brave the summer heat.

There's a whole roster of events across Michigan to celebrate LGBTQ+ identities and commemorate community history.

Yes, but: Pride month isn't just about parties — it's also about learning, service and protest, advocates say. We've included a variety of activities here.

Motor City Pride: The 51st annual event returns to Hart Plaza on June 10 from 1-9pm and 12:30-7pm June 11, with the parade through downtown at noon.

$5 admission — but get there early because lines get extremely long.

There's also the Lesbian Social Block Party on June 11, which drew more than 800 people to the Belt alleyway last year.

Palmer Park 5K: The nonprofit People for Palmer Park celebrates Pride month with a run and outdoor yoga fundraiser.

$25 for yoga, $40 for the race and $55 for both.

Grosse Pointe Pride: The event that started in 2016 includes a march, music and "activism opportunities," from 1-3pm June 17.

Hotter Than July: The self-identified second-oldest Black Pride event in the country is back, though it's the month after Pride, July 14-16. It will have a politicians' forum, candlelight vigil, worship service, concert with rapper Big Freedia, awards for community service and more.

Concert tickets start at $38.

Online Pride class: For those looking to learn more about the community and how to be an ally without leaving home, U of M's Spectrum Center has a free online course on the history of Pride month and its meaning now.

Go deeper: PrideSource has a full statewide summer LGBTQ+ event calendar.