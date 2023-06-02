1 hour ago - Politics

Whitmer announces task force for Michigan's population growth

Samuel Robinson
Gov. Whitmer on the porch of the Grand Hotel

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on the porch of the Grand Hotel. Co-chairs of the new Growing Michigan Together Council, Shirley Stancato and John Rakolta Jr., stand behind the governor to the right. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

A bipartisan commission will develop a statewide strategy to grow the state's lagging population, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced at the Mackinac Policy Conference Thursday.

Driving the news: The governor signed an executive order Thursday to establish the Growing Michigan Together Council, which will identify a population goal for 2050 and advise the governor on policies to grow the state.

  • She also announced the creation of a statewide role during her keynote presentation: chief growth officer.
  • The state hired Hilary Doe, a Michigan native who lived in Brooklyn for a decade before moving to Detroit, to fill the role.

What they're saying: "It's time for a growth strategy led by leaders and experts focused on our collective goals rather than personal, political or partisan agenda," Whitmer said.

  • "I felt like I needed to go someplace else outside of Michigan to be the professional that I dreamed of," Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, who moved to the West Coast to pursue a career in software, said at a press conference. "We want people coming up in Michigan schools to know they have a future here."

Zoom in: The council will be made up of 28 members, 21 voting and seven non-voting. In addition to the bipartisan co-chairs, voting members will be members of the Michigan House and Senate, plus the director of the state's Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

  • It will be co-chaired by Shirley Stancato, a Democrat who sits on the Wayne State board of governors, and John Rakolta Jr., a Republican who was former President Trump's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

Yes, but: Just one of the 28 appointees to grow the state's population will be younger than 25.

