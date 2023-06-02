Detroit's new industrial revolution

A fledgling manufacturer of electric vehicle charging stations has expanded into a 33,000-square-foot facility near the Packard Plant to bring residents on the journey toward broader EV adoption.

Why it matters: Where the Packard Plant exemplified manufacturing innovation decades ago before falling into decay, Dunamis founder Natalie King says her company's arrival — along with General Motors' nearby Factory Zero — signals a new wave of automotive advancement on the east side.

"Once that plant goes down, we're hoping to be one of the anchors within the community for the new industrial revolution in mobility," King tells Axios about the Packard Plant.

State of play: Dunamis is still in "slow roll" production of EV chargers and, according to the Free Press, has only produced a couple hundred as of April. Its current production line is capable of making 100,000 annually and King plans to add three more lines in the next six to 12 months.

The big picture: The EV revolution is undoubtedly underway, as cities and states across the country are building out their infrastructure with the help of $7.5 billion in federal funding.

But policymakers and manufacturers are trying to strike a balance between equitable access to EVs and prudent spending of federal money infusing the transition toward electrification.

Between the lines: A native Detroiter, King says she's the first Black woman to own an EV charger manufacturer and that her company can play a needed role in community engagement and education.

"I am a bridge between this industry and the community," she says.

Dunamis founder Natalie King inside the company's plant on East Grand Boulevard. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

Zoom in: Detroit recently announced it's looking for a company to partner with on the deployment of public charging stations throughout the city.

Dunamis is responding to the request for proposals, which are due Monday.

Catch up fast: King started Dunamis in 2012 after a stint as a corporate lawyer for a solar company, which reawakened her interest in environmental justice issues.

Dunamis shifted focus from energy efficiency auditing and management services to making EV charging stations in 2018.

The latest: King was at the White House in March to introduce President Joe Biden at a women's small-business event, the Free Press reports.