Concert of Colors debuts Saturday, has big plans for July

Annalise Frank

Dengue Fever, performing July 22 outside the DIA during Concert of Colors. Photos: Courtesy of Concert of Colors

Concert of Colors, the free diversity-centric music festival that runs July 19-23, kicks off with a party Saturday.

What's happening: A day of food, vendors and "the hotter bands in Detroit's southwest" — plus L.A.-based Las Cafeteras — starts at 2pm at Mexicantown Plaza.

The big picture: The 30-year-old annual festival takes place in and around the DIA next month with 24 partnering organizations, founder Ismael Ahmed tells Axios.

Circus troupe Kalabante: Afrique en Cirque is performing July 21 and 22 during Concert of Colors.

Details: The headliner this year is Julian Marley, son of Bob Marley.

  • Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts, will be speaking about the "state of arts in America" and the "importance of sharing cultures," Ahmed says.
  • Dozens of performances are planned, including Black women rock group Daughters of Betty, a circus with jugglers and dancers, a group of Detroit jazz legends and a band called Dengue Fever that self-describes as a "unique musical hybrid of Cambodian rock, Afro grooves, surf and garage psychedelia."
