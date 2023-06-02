Concert of Colors debuts Saturday, has big plans for July

Share on email (opens in new window)

Dengue Fever, performing July 22 outside the DIA during Concert of Colors. Photos: Courtesy of Concert of Colors

Concert of Colors, the free diversity-centric music festival that runs July 19-23, kicks off with a party Saturday.

What's happening: A day of food, vendors and "the hotter bands in Detroit's southwest" — plus L.A.-based Las Cafeteras — starts at 2pm at Mexicantown Plaza.

The big picture: The 30-year-old annual festival takes place in and around the DIA next month with 24 partnering organizations, founder Ismael Ahmed tells Axios.

Circus troupe Kalabante: Afrique en Cirque is performing July 21 and 22 during Concert of Colors.

Details: The headliner this year is Julian Marley, son of Bob Marley.