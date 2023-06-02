1 hour ago - Things to Do
Concert of Colors debuts Saturday, has big plans for July
Concert of Colors, the free diversity-centric music festival that runs July 19-23, kicks off with a party Saturday.
What's happening: A day of food, vendors and "the hotter bands in Detroit's southwest" — plus L.A.-based Las Cafeteras — starts at 2pm at Mexicantown Plaza.
The big picture: The 30-year-old annual festival takes place in and around the DIA next month with 24 partnering organizations, founder Ismael Ahmed tells Axios.
Details: The headliner this year is Julian Marley, son of Bob Marley.
- Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts, will be speaking about the "state of arts in America" and the "importance of sharing cultures," Ahmed says.
- Dozens of performances are planned, including Black women rock group Daughters of Betty, a circus with jugglers and dancers, a group of Detroit jazz legends and a band called Dengue Fever that self-describes as a "unique musical hybrid of Cambodian rock, Afro grooves, surf and garage psychedelia."
