Young people largely don't see themselves staying in Michigan
Almost half of Black voters in Michigan see themselves leaving the state, according to a new statewide poll of registered voters from the Detroit Regional Chamber.
Why it matters: The findings were released ahead of the annual Mackinac Policy Conference, where Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to take multiple actions to address the state's slow growth during Wednesday's keynote address.
The intrigue: Among all voters ages 18 to 29, 55% think they will be living in Michigan in 10 years, while 26% said elsewhere and 18% were unsure.
- Black voters are the largest group not seeing themselves living here in 10 years: 48%, with 32% elsewhere and 16% unsure.
Yes, but: Black voters are also the most optimistic about Michigan’s future: 71% of Black voters had a hopeful outlook compared with 63% of white respondents.
- 65% of all Michigan voters are optimistic about the state’s future 10 years from now; 23.3% are pessimistic, while 11.8% are neutral or indifferent.
Of note: The Citizens Research Council of Michigan recently analyzed the state's growth challenge in a series of reports, which outline how without policy change and investments, Michigan's population will continue to decline and hurt local quality of life.
