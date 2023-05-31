Young people largely don't see themselves staying in Michigan

Almost half of Black voters in Michigan see themselves leaving the state, according to a new statewide poll of registered voters from the Detroit Regional Chamber.

Why it matters: The findings were released ahead of the annual Mackinac Policy Co​​nference, where Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to take multiple actions to address the state's slow growth during Wednesday's keynote address.

The intrigue: Among all voters ages 18 to 29, 55% think they will be living in Michigan in 10 years, while 26% said elsewhere and 18% were unsure.

Black voters are the largest group not seeing themselves living here in 10 years: 48%, with 32% elsewhere and 16% unsure.

Yes, but: Black voters are also the most optimistic about Michigan’s future: 71% of Black voters had a hopeful outlook compared with 63% of white respondents.

65% of all Michigan voters are optimistic about the state’s future 10 years from now; 23.3% are pessimistic, while 11.8% are neutral or indifferent.

Of note: The Citizens Research Council of Michigan recently analyzed the state's growth challenge in a series of reports, which outline how without policy change and investments, Michigan's population will continue to decline and hurt local quality of life.