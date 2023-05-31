Detroit Grand Prix's return revs up downtown

Share on email (opens in new window)

While races don't start until Friday, the Detroit Grand Prix's downtown takeover is already underway.

Why it matters: The historic Grand Prix is downtown for the first time in 32 years and could attract between 100,000 and 200,000 people.

The theme this year is inclusivity — so race organizers have planned loads of free events this week.

More than half of the race circuit will also be open to the public.

Yes, but: Unless you're in a race car, driving and parking around downtown will be a challenge.

Road closures started yesterday and some will continue for several days.

Catch up quick: The first Detroit Grand Prix was a downtown Formula One race in 1982.

Ten years later, the race moved to Belle Isle, where it had been held since 2012 after taking some years off for economic reasons.

The inspiration to bring it back downtown came to Grand Prix officials in 2021 after they attended a Nashville IndyCar race that ran through the city, the Detroit News reports.

🏎️ Vroom in: The 1.7-mile track has nine turns and a straightway on Jefferson Avenue. Cars are expected to exceed 180 mph.

The three-day event features several races from different leagues, culminating with the IndyCar Grand Prix at 3pm Sunday.

Free events include:

Free Prix Day: When on-track action starts Friday, grandstands 1 and 9 will be free on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hart Plaza concerts: A-Trak and Outkast's Big Boi on Friday and Steve Aoki on Saturday are among the performances all weekend.

Small-business straightaway: Nearly 30 local shops will take over downtown's Cadillac Square to sell their wares.

What they're saying: This year's race won't turn a profit, Grand Prix chairman Bud Denker told the News, explaining that corporations and some state money are backing it.

"I hope we're building a blueprint that can be used for inclusiveness, more than anything else we're doing right now," he said. "It's the right thing to do. Yeah, it's going to cost a lot of money to do this, but we're gonna make this city proud."

Of note: The Grand Prix will be broadcast on NBC and 910 AM Superstation on Sunday. Tickets are available for the weekend.