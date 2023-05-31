Detroit Grand Prix's return revs up downtown
While races don't start until Friday, the Detroit Grand Prix's downtown takeover is already underway.
Why it matters: The historic Grand Prix is downtown for the first time in 32 years and could attract between 100,000 and 200,000 people.
- The theme this year is inclusivity — so race organizers have planned loads of free events this week.
- More than half of the race circuit will also be open to the public.
Yes, but: Unless you're in a race car, driving and parking around downtown will be a challenge.
- Road closures started yesterday and some will continue for several days.
Catch up quick: The first Detroit Grand Prix was a downtown Formula One race in 1982.
- Ten years later, the race moved to Belle Isle, where it had been held since 2012 after taking some years off for economic reasons.
- The inspiration to bring it back downtown came to Grand Prix officials in 2021 after they attended a Nashville IndyCar race that ran through the city, the Detroit News reports.
🏎️ Vroom in: The 1.7-mile track has nine turns and a straightway on Jefferson Avenue. Cars are expected to exceed 180 mph.
- The three-day event features several races from different leagues, culminating with the IndyCar Grand Prix at 3pm Sunday.
Free events include:
- Free Prix Day: When on-track action starts Friday, grandstands 1 and 9 will be free on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Hart Plaza concerts: A-Trak and Outkast's Big Boi on Friday and Steve Aoki on Saturday are among the performances all weekend.
- Small-business straightaway: Nearly 30 local shops will take over downtown's Cadillac Square to sell their wares.
What they're saying: This year's race won't turn a profit, Grand Prix chairman Bud Denker told the News, explaining that corporations and some state money are backing it.
- "I hope we're building a blueprint that can be used for inclusiveness, more than anything else we're doing right now," he said. "It's the right thing to do. Yeah, it's going to cost a lot of money to do this, but we're gonna make this city proud."
Of note: The Grand Prix will be broadcast on NBC and 910 AM Superstation on Sunday. Tickets are available for the weekend.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.