Tourists, techno and aliens converge downtown for Movement festival
The thump of pulsating bass could be heard across town and into the night as the annual Movement music festival brought house and techno fans and artists from around the world to Detroit over the weekend.
The intrigue: The "out of this world" theme meant art of an alien Joumana, a Jars Cannabis-branded inflatable UFO and $18 sunglasses that looked like a cheaper version of local artist Jordan Atkins' HyperZen glasses.
- Three 6 Mafia headlined Saturday night's packed lineup that included Zed's Dead and Detroit's own Moodyman and Kash Doll.
What they're saying: Tamara Janine, who traveled more than 2,500 miles from Trinidad and Tobago, tells Axios she got tickets to Movement because, "This is the birthplace of techno so I had to be here to see it. I really came to see ONYVAA, but all the artists I saw today were so much fun."
- "I came to see everybody, I like to get a taste of everybody, but I'm looking forward to hearing Green Velvet," Jarod Bardon of Ferndale tells Axios.
💭 Sam's thought bubble: The police presence visibly increased since last year's festival.
- It was felt Sunday night as police aggressively corralled everyone toward the same exit, causing a messy scene amid pleas from dozens of volunteers working the event or others who had entered through a different gate near Washington Boulevard.
- Police even threatened to arrest attendees who weren't moving to the exit quickly enough.
