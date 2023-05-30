The thump of pulsating bass could be heard across town and into the night as the annual Movement music festival brought house and techno fans and artists from around the world to Detroit over the weekend.

The intrigue: The "out of this world" theme meant art of an alien Joumana, a Jars Cannabis-branded inflatable UFO and $18 sunglasses that looked like a cheaper version of local artist Jordan Atkins' HyperZen glasses.

Three 6 Mafia headlined Saturday night's packed lineup that included Zed's Dead and Detroit's own Moodyman and Kash Doll.

What they're saying: Tamara Janine, who traveled more than 2,500 miles from Trinidad and Tobago, tells Axios she got tickets to Movement because, "This is the birthplace of techno so I had to be here to see it. I really came to see ONYVAA, but all the artists I saw today were so much fun."

"I came to see everybody, I like to get a taste of everybody, but I'm looking forward to hearing Green Velvet," Jarod Bardon of Ferndale tells Axios.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: The police presence visibly increased since last year's festival.