2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Be surrounded by downtown inside Townhouse's outdoor dining room
👋🏽 Hey guys, it's Sam. I recently returned to Townhouse for the first time since its menu was shrunk and it was great.
The intrigue: Townhouse might have the best outdoor seating of any restaurant downtown, save for the Monarch Club's rooftop patio.
- The outdoor covered patio provides direct sunlight to your table and creates the perfect conditions for Instagram-worthy selfies.
- And the open windows give you a feel of the hustle and bustle of downtown.
What I ate: It was lunch, so I went for the crab and avocado salad topped with tobiko — light and really fresh but still enough to fill me up.
- Was it worth $28?
- Probably not.
Quick take: The restaurant's old menu that at one point contained everything from sushi to burgers was absolutely ridiculous.
- A cafe has replaced the sushi bar as Townhouse now offers desserts and coffee, a clear upgrade.
If you go: 500 Woodward Ave. Open daily; hours vary.
