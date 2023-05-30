Be surrounded by downtown inside Townhouse's outdoor dining room

👋🏽 Hey guys, it's Sam. I recently returned to Townhouse for the first time since its menu was shrunk and it was great.

The intrigue: Townhouse might have the best outdoor seating of any restaurant downtown, save for the Monarch Club's rooftop patio.

The outdoor covered patio provides direct sunlight to your table and creates the perfect conditions for Instagram-worthy selfies.

And the open windows give you a feel of the hustle and bustle of downtown.

What I ate: It was lunch, so I went for the crab and avocado salad topped with tobiko — light and really fresh but still enough to fill me up.

Was it worth $28?

Probably not.

Quick take: The restaurant's old menu that at one point contained everything from sushi to burgers was absolutely ridiculous.

A cafe has replaced the sushi bar as Townhouse now offers desserts and coffee, a clear upgrade.

If you go: 500 Woodward Ave. Open daily; hours vary.