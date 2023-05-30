2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Be surrounded by downtown inside Townhouse's outdoor dining room

Samuel Robinson
Townhouse Detroit

Townhouse's patio dining room. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

👋🏽 Hey guys, it's Sam. I recently returned to Townhouse for the first time since its menu was shrunk and it was great.

The intrigue: Townhouse might have the best outdoor seating of any restaurant downtown, save for the Monarch Club's rooftop patio.

  • The outdoor covered patio provides direct sunlight to your table and creates the perfect conditions for Instagram-worthy selfies.
  • And the open windows give you a feel of the hustle and bustle of downtown.

What I ate: It was lunch, so I went for the crab and avocado salad topped with tobiko — light and really fresh but still enough to fill me up.

  • Was it worth $28?
  • Probably not.

Quick take: The restaurant's old menu that at one point contained everything from sushi to burgers was absolutely ridiculous.

  • A cafe has replaced the sushi bar as Townhouse now offers desserts and coffee, a clear upgrade.

If you go: 500 Woodward Ave. Open daily; hours vary.

Crab and avocado salad.
Crab and avocado salad with cucumber, dill kosho, lime and tobiko.
