Tips for firing up the (charcoal) grill this weekend
👋 Hey, Joe here with some hot tips for a lit Memorial Day weekend — literally.
- Outdoor grilling can be intimidating for the uninitiated, so I cobbled together some basic advice.
Go with charcoal: Gas grills are fine, but I prefer the flavor achieved with a standard charcoal grill.
- Mastering charcoal grilling helps if you want to graduate to smoking or other outdoor cooking techniques.
Get a charcoal chimney: These chimneys are inexpensive and a foolproof method to light your briquettes without covering your coals in foul-tasting lighter fluid.
Use proper tools: Standard kitchen tongs and spatulas can work in a pinch, but your hands and arms will benefit from using longer grilling utensils to avoid getting too close to the heat.
- A grill brush is a must to clean your grate between uses.
Adjust the heat: Once your coals are hot, move them around to create hot and cool spots so you can cook at various temperatures.
Get creative: Burgers and dogs are always a winner, but veggies, fish and breads also taste great off the grill.
- And don't be afraid to fail this weekend — every grill master has a good disaster story!
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.