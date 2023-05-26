48 mins ago - Things to Do

Tips for firing up the (charcoal) grill this weekend

Joe Guillen
👋 Hey, Joe here with some hot tips for a lit Memorial Day weekend — literally.

  • Outdoor grilling can be intimidating for the uninitiated, so I cobbled together some basic advice.

Go with charcoal: Gas grills are fine, but I prefer the flavor achieved with a standard charcoal grill.

  • Mastering charcoal grilling helps if you want to graduate to smoking or other outdoor cooking techniques.

Get a charcoal chimney: These chimneys are inexpensive and a foolproof method to light your briquettes without covering your coals in foul-tasting lighter fluid.

Use proper tools: Standard kitchen tongs and spatulas can work in a pinch, but your hands and arms will benefit from using longer grilling utensils to avoid getting too close to the heat.

  • A grill brush is a must to clean your grate between uses.

Adjust the heat: Once your coals are hot, move them around to create hot and cool spots so you can cook at various temperatures.

Get creative: Burgers and dogs are always a winner, but veggies, fish and breads also taste great off the grill.

  • And don't be afraid to fail this weekend — every grill master has a good disaster story!
