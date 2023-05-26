48 mins ago - Things to Do

How to spend Memorial Day weekend in Detroit

Downtown is going to  be packed this weekend, so much so that Tigers fans driving downtown for the three-game series against the White Sox will need to plan accordingly.

  • Here's what's happening:

💃 Movement Music Festival: The city's largest annual music festival brings house, techno and hip-hop performances to the riverfront. The three-day event at Hart Plaza features performances from Kash Doll, Moodymann, Three 6 Mafia, Skrillex and more.

🎨 Healing art potluck: Muralist Konstance Patton hosts a holistic healing art event all weekend at Talking Dolls Studio on the east side, featuring live art, music performances, local vendors and well-being workshops.

  • 745 E. Davison St. Friday and Saturday, 10am-10pm, and Sunday, 10am-5pm.

🖌️ Art Music Festival: North End's annual celebration of art and culture at Black Bottom Park on Hastings Street brings local DJs and food vendors.

  • 2pm-2am Saturday and Sunday.
