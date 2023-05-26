How to spend Memorial Day weekend in Detroit

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Downtown is going to be packed this weekend, so much so that Tigers fans driving downtown for the three-game series against the White Sox will need to plan accordingly.

Here's what's happening:

💃 Movement Music Festival: The city's largest annual music festival brings house, techno and hip-hop performances to the riverfront. The three-day event at Hart Plaza features performances from Kash Doll, Moodymann, Three 6 Mafia, Skrillex and more.

Tickets start at $138. Not going? These afterparties will go late into the night.

🎨 Healing art potluck: Muralist Konstance Patton hosts a holistic healing art event all weekend at Talking Dolls Studio on the east side, featuring live art, music performances, local vendors and well-being workshops.

745 E. Davison St. Friday and Saturday, 10am-10pm, and Sunday, 10am-5pm.

🖌️ Art Music Festival: North End's annual celebration of art and culture at Black Bottom Park on Hastings Street brings local DJs and food vendors.