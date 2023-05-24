1 hour ago - News

Memphis, not Detroit, could be the largest majority-Black U.S. city

Annalise Frank

Detroit's Corktown and downtown. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Detroit may have lost its 40-year-old title as the country's largest majority-Black city, the Free Press reports.

Why it matters: The potential loss of this oft-cited moniker is part of a larger story — the city's decadeslong population decline.

What's happening: The latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates show Detroit is still losing population — though Mayor Mike Duggan has contested the bureau's figures, calling the federal agency a "clown show."

  • While the Census does a full population count every 10 years, it also releases estimates between.

By the numbers: Data released last week shows Detroit with a population of 620,376 people, slipping below another majority-Black city, Memphis, and its 621,056 residents, per the Free Press.

  • Detroit is 76% Black and Memphis 63%.

Yes, but: The cities' populations are close and these numbers are estimates to be taken with a grain of salt.

What they're saying: Local civil rights activist Edith Lee-Payne told the Free Press that the loss of this status is likely more symbolic than having major "real-world implications."

Read the full Free Press story

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more