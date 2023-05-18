First U.S.-Canada EV corridor to run through Detroit

Share on email (opens in new window)

The first electric vehicle corridor between the United States and Canada — a route stretching about 860 miles from Kalamazoo to Quebec City — was announced this week.

Why it matters: The route is intended to encourage EV adoption by addressing a primary barrier: range anxiety.

On the U.S. side, the corridor will pass through the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and run along I-94 to Kalamazoo.

An EV charging site will be installed every 50 miles to reassure drivers they'll have enough juice to reach their destination, each with at least four DC fast chargers and within 1 mile of the highway.

Driving the news: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced the binational EV corridor at a press conference Tuesday along the Detroit River with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Mayor Mike Duggan.

Michigan's $110 million in federal grants for EV infrastructure will help pay for the corridor's charging stations, but officials did not give a timeline for completing the route.

Between the lines: Detroit is also building out its own EV infrastructure with 50 new charging sites, Duggan said.

Go deeper: Axios' Joann Muller experienced the present-day challenges of finding EV charging sites on a recent 1,500-mile drive from Michigan to Florida.