1 hour ago - Transit

First U.S.-Canada EV corridor to run through Detroit

Joe Guillen
Illustration of a map in the shape of a lightning bolt

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The first electric vehicle corridor between the United States and Canada — a route stretching about 860 miles from Kalamazoo to Quebec City — was announced this week.

Why it matters: The route is intended to encourage EV adoption by addressing a primary barrier: range anxiety.

  • On the U.S. side, the corridor will pass through the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and run along I-94 to Kalamazoo.
  • An EV charging site will be installed every 50 miles to reassure drivers they'll have enough juice to reach their destination, each with at least four DC fast chargers and within 1 mile of the highway.

Driving the news: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced the binational EV corridor at a press conference Tuesday along the Detroit River with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Mayor Mike Duggan.

  • Michigan's $110 million in federal grants for EV infrastructure will help pay for the corridor's charging stations, but officials did not give a timeline for completing the route.

Between the lines: Detroit is also building out its own EV infrastructure with 50 new charging sites, Duggan said.

Go deeper: Axios' Joann Muller experienced the present-day challenges of finding EV charging sites on a recent 1,500-mile drive from Michigan to Florida.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more