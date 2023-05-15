Detroit block clubs on the rise

A sign for the Alter Road Block Club on the east side. Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios

When neighbors organize with goals, they can form an official team and seek grants from the city — and these block clubs are becoming more popular.

Why it matters: Fifty-six new block clubs have registered this year so far, Erinn Harris, deputy director of Detroit's department of neighborhoods, tells Axios.

That brings Detroit to 573 registered block clubs, with the newest one in District 6: Breckenridge Street Block Club.

Context: Harris attributes recent growth to the Neighborhood Beautification Program, which has run two rounds so far offering $500-$15,000 grants for block clubs, neighborhood associations and nonprofits to clean, garden and make improvements on vacant lots.

The next application round opens in spring 2024.

What they're saying: "We're really trying to push for more organized groups, which really help out the neighborhood" by building relationships between community and government, Harris says.

The city is encouraging the groups to have meetings and participate in volunteer cleanup and beautification initiative Motor City Makeover.

Flashback: Some clubs date back more than 40 years, like the Castle Rouge Civic Association, founded in 1978.

Among the oldest local clubs/associations is the North Rosedale Park Civic Association, founded in 1923, per Harris.

Of note: The department has an interactive map and a list of block clubs and neighborhood associations.