The Michigan crispy potato and broccoli salad from Coriander, with an order of jalapeño hush puppies in the background. Photos: Everett Cook/Axios

👋 Hey, Everett here. I'm not normally patient enough to wait 30 minutes for a drink at a restaurant, but Coriander Kitchen & Farm is not a normal restaurant.

What's happening: The converted boat marina matches the calm, slow-moving water it floats on in Jefferson Chalmers. The chairs don't match, dozens of fish ornaments hang from the ceiling and herbs bloom from every available corner and container.

In short: a real, genuine vibe.

What I ate: The falafel wrap, which surrounds crispy, house-made falafel with some of the tastiest cucumbers, onions and carrots I've ever eaten.

Coriander grows its own veggies in the McDougall-Hunt neighborhood, and the food really tastes like it was grown around the corner and not around the world.

And yes, the slow-arriving "This Cocktail Helps Bees" made with bourbon and local honey was also delicious.

If you go: Open every day except Tuesday. Lunch, dinner and bar hours vary.