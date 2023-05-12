2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Calm down at Coriander

Everett Cook
A crispy potato and broccoli salad in a white plate on top of a red table at Coriander in Detroit

The Michigan crispy potato and broccoli salad from Coriander, with an order of jalapeño hush puppies in the background. Photos: Everett Cook/Axios

👋 Hey, Everett here. I'm not normally patient enough to wait 30 minutes for a drink at a restaurant, but Coriander Kitchen & Farm is not a normal restaurant.

What's happening: The converted boat marina matches the calm, slow-moving water it floats on in Jefferson Chalmers. The chairs don't match, dozens of fish ornaments hang from the ceiling and herbs bloom from every available corner and container.

  • In short: a real, genuine vibe.

What I ate: The falafel wrap, which surrounds crispy, house-made falafel with some of the tastiest cucumbers, onions and carrots I've ever eaten.

  • Coriander grows its own veggies in the McDougall-Hunt neighborhood, and the food really tastes like it was grown around the corner and not around the world.
  • And yes, the slow-arriving "This Cocktail Helps Bees" made with bourbon and local honey was also delicious.

If you go: Open every day except Tuesday. Lunch, dinner and bar hours vary.

A falafal wrap in tinfoil and next to potato chips on a red table
This picture is not doing the flavors justice.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more