Calm down at Coriander
👋 Hey, Everett here. I'm not normally patient enough to wait 30 minutes for a drink at a restaurant, but Coriander Kitchen & Farm is not a normal restaurant.
What's happening: The converted boat marina matches the calm, slow-moving water it floats on in Jefferson Chalmers. The chairs don't match, dozens of fish ornaments hang from the ceiling and herbs bloom from every available corner and container.
- In short: a real, genuine vibe.
What I ate: The falafel wrap, which surrounds crispy, house-made falafel with some of the tastiest cucumbers, onions and carrots I've ever eaten.
- Coriander grows its own veggies in the McDougall-Hunt neighborhood, and the food really tastes like it was grown around the corner and not around the world.
- And yes, the slow-arriving "This Cocktail Helps Bees" made with bourbon and local honey was also delicious.
If you go: Open every day except Tuesday. Lunch, dinner and bar hours vary.
