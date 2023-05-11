27 mins ago - News
Mapped: Detroit's commercial blight lawsuits
The city's campaign against blighted commercial property targets all kinds of unused buildings: an old shopping center, an abandoned hospital, a theater, a church.
Here's what we know about the properties involved in city nuisance abatement lawsuits, 10 of which have been filed this year:
- 15401 W. Grand River Ave.: The Mammoth building, a long-vacant former shopping center.
- 19150 Woodward Ave.: The site of Perfecting Church's cathedral project, which has sat unfinished for nearly 20 years.
- 12323 Kelly Road: The former Civic Theatre.
- 8430/8434 E. Jefferson Ave.: The former River Plaza Apartments on the east riverfront.
- 8236 W. Grand River Ave.: A vacant church.
- 2728 Buchanan St.: A commercial building in Core City with a smokestack the city says is vulnerable to collapse.
- 13101 E. Jefferson Ave.: The former Savarine Hotel near the Grosse Pointe border.
- 5009 Lillibridge St.: A multi-story building with ownership tied to a Florida company.
- 9740 Dexter Ave.: Commercial property in the Dexter-Linwood neighborhood.
- 1599 E. Warren Ave.: The former Hoban Cold Storage Co. property.
- 2401 20th St.: The long-vacant Southwest Detroit Hospital.
- 1448 Wabash St.: A former cold-storage warehouse near Michigan Central Station.
- 8741 W. Chicago: A dilapidated industrial building open to trespass.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.