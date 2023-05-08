2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Basan's delicious fried fish

Joe Guillen
The whole fried snapper at Basan in Detroit

Basan's whole fried snapper with fresh papaya salad. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

👋 Hey, Joe here. If a whole fried fish is on the menu, I'm ordering it.

State of play: Basan began serving Japanese-inspired dishes last year in the historic Eddystone apartment building next to Little Caesars Arena.

What I ordered: The whole fried snapper with papaya salad ($59).

  • Every bite was a perfect combo of tender fish, crispy skin and a sweet glaze.
  • The tempura cod bun ($9) was another favorite.

If you go: Basan, at 2703 Park Ave., is open 4-11pm Sunday-Thursday and 4pm-midnight Friday and Saturday.

Basan's tempura cod bun
The tempura cod bun with slaw and crispy peas. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios
