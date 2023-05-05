Share on email (opens in new window)

The city is going to be electric this weekend with good weather and Cinco De Mayo falling on a Friday.

Here's what's happening to celebrate the holiday:

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta: The three-day community festival at 21st & Bagley St. starts Friday at 7pm through Sunday. The festival celebrates Mexican culture with artisan vendors, food and local businesses and entertainment.

A parade goes down the W. Vernor Highway corridor on Sunday at noon.

Fiesta Detroit: The annual Cinco de Mayo festival in Southwest Detroit is full of celebrating Latin music, arts, and culture with live performances from local artists and vendors.

El Club at 4114 W. Vernor Hwy.

Tickets start at $15.

Lucha Libre at Garden Theater: Lucha wrestlers from Mexico are in Midtown Friday as part of Lucha Detroit's Cinco De Mayo Celebration.