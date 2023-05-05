2 hours ago - Things to Do
How to celebrate Cinco De Mayo in Detroit
The city is going to be electric this weekend with good weather and Cinco De Mayo falling on a Friday.
- Here's what's happening to celebrate the holiday:
Cinco de Mayo Fiesta: The three-day community festival at 21st & Bagley St. starts Friday at 7pm through Sunday. The festival celebrates Mexican culture with artisan vendors, food and local businesses and entertainment.
- A parade goes down the W. Vernor Highway corridor on Sunday at noon.
Fiesta Detroit: The annual Cinco de Mayo festival in Southwest Detroit is full of celebrating Latin music, arts, and culture with live performances from local artists and vendors.
- El Club at 4114 W. Vernor Hwy.
- Tickets start at $15.
Lucha Libre at Garden Theater: Lucha wrestlers from Mexico are in Midtown Friday as part of Lucha Detroit's Cinco De Mayo Celebration.
- Tickets start at $40.
