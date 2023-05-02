Michigan Capitol in Lansing, where Democrats hold a majority in both chambers for the first time in 40 years. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Michigan's incarcerated population could have a better chance of getting lengthy sentences reviewed under a five-bill package set to be introduced by Democrats in both legislative chambers this week.

Why it matters: Research shows the threat of long-term imprisonment is an ineffective deterrent to committing crimes and that decadeslong sentences are often unnecessary because people age out of crime.

The 30% of Michigan's prison population serving 10 years or more is far above the national average of 17%, according to national advocacy organization The Sentencing Project.

"The only thing it's done is cost taxpayers more money over a longer period of time," Kenneth Nixon, president of the Organization of Exonerees, tells Axios.

Details: Lawmakers want to allow courts to reevaluate sentencing after individuals have served at least 10 years.

State Sen. Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit) and State Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr. (D-Ypsilanti) are leading the legislation.

"It's one tool to allow people to potentially get re-sentenced and the judge would have the ability to take a look at the facts and make that determination," Chang tells Axios. "We think it's common sense."

What they're saying: Michigan's prison population is disproportionately made up of individuals who have long since aged out of crime, according to advocates.

"We have an enormous amount of folks inside who have been in for a very long time who really don't need to be there," Chang says.

"Lawmakers in Michigan for decades have refused to admit we have a problem, they've ignored science," Nixon says. "We're behind the rest of the country in how we treat people."

By the numbers: More than 33% of Michigan prisoners who have served at least 10 years were 25 years old or younger at the time of their crime.

What's next: Nixon says Democrats can do more through other legislation separate from the five-bill package to help prisoners once they're released, like requiring the return of vital documents.