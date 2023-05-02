Mapped: Detroit neighborhood farmers markets

Local produce season is finally on its way — neighborhood farm stands, markets and gardens are all opening soon.

What's happening: Vendors from Brightmoor to Jefferson Chalmers will soon be selling local produce and other goods. Most markets start in June, but some earlier.

Detroit Community Markets' great map-chart combo spells it all out.

There are more roadside stands on it this year than previously, Patrice Brown of Eastern Market Partnership, which facilitates Detroit Community Markets, tells Axios.

Zoom in: The East Warren Farmers Market has more room for sitting down and eating this year, Joe Rashid, executive director of E. Warren Development Corp., tells Axios.

It's also adding an online marketplace so customers can pre-order produce.

And to combat a slower end-of-the-month market, it's offering $5 in "market bucks" to all attendees during the last week of the month for use with any vendor there.

If you go: The East Warren Farmers Market runs Thursdays 5-8pm starting June 1 at 16835 E. Warren.