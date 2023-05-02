1 hour ago - Things to Do
Mapped: Detroit neighborhood farmers markets
Local produce season is finally on its way — neighborhood farm stands, markets and gardens are all opening soon.
What's happening: Vendors from Brightmoor to Jefferson Chalmers will soon be selling local produce and other goods. Most markets start in June, but some earlier.
- Detroit Community Markets' great map-chart combo spells it all out.
- There are more roadside stands on it this year than previously, Patrice Brown of Eastern Market Partnership, which facilitates Detroit Community Markets, tells Axios.
Zoom in: The East Warren Farmers Market has more room for sitting down and eating this year, Joe Rashid, executive director of E. Warren Development Corp., tells Axios.
- It's also adding an online marketplace so customers can pre-order produce.
- And to combat a slower end-of-the-month market, it's offering $5 in "market bucks" to all attendees during the last week of the month for use with any vendor there.
If you go: The East Warren Farmers Market runs Thursdays 5-8pm starting June 1 at 16835 E. Warren.
