Flower season returns at Eastern Market this month

Detroit's 130-year-old farmers market is about to hit its busy season.

Here's what's new at Eastern Market:

Driving the news: Flower Tuesday Markets are every Tuesday in May from 9am-3pm, Sheds 5 and 6.

These markets have flower selections from Eastern Market growers but offer smaller crowds and easier parking.

Plus, find flower vendors in Shed 6 every day from Mother's Day (May 14) until Father's Day (June 18) from sunrise to sunset.

The intrigue: Flower Day is Sunday, May 21 from 7am-5pm, featuring Metro Detroit Flower Growers Association vendors from all over the Midwest.

What's next: Starting June 4, Sunday and Tuesday Markets return through September.