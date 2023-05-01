1 hour ago - Things to Do
Flower season returns at Eastern Market this month
Detroit's 130-year-old farmers market is about to hit its busy season.
- Here's what's new at Eastern Market:
Driving the news: Flower Tuesday Markets are every Tuesday in May from 9am-3pm, Sheds 5 and 6.
- These markets have flower selections from Eastern Market growers but offer smaller crowds and easier parking.
- Plus, find flower vendors in Shed 6 every day from Mother's Day (May 14) until Father's Day (June 18) from sunrise to sunset.
The intrigue: Flower Day is Sunday, May 21 from 7am-5pm, featuring Metro Detroit Flower Growers Association vendors from all over the Midwest.
What's next: Starting June 4, Sunday and Tuesday Markets return through September.
- Sunday Markets showcase the work of local artists, crafters, jewelers, musicians and more in Sheds 2, 3 and 4, with events in Shed 5.
- Tuesday Markets are perfect for stocking up on fresh produce, baked goods and meats.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.