What to do in Detroit this weekend

The wet forecast could put a damper on the weekend, so we've got some indoor options and a rain-themed event on tap:

📚 Shop local: Independent Bookstore Day is Saturday. Check out a local shop and relax with a new book.

Michigan Book Hop is holding a contest with prizes for people who visit the most indie bookstores through May 14.

📽️ Freep Film Festival: Nearly 40 films, including local documentaries, are featured in the 10th annual festival.

It runs through Sunday with a mix of in-person and virtual screenings.

Tickets start at $12.

👟 Sneaker Con Detroit: The traveling shoe and streetwear show comes to Huntington Place Saturday from noon-7pm.

The all-ages event hosts more than 300 vendors.

Tickets: $30.

🌧️ Make a rain barrel: The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is hosting a workshop to build and decorate rain barrels, which help protect rivers from stormwater pollution.