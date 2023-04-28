54 mins ago - Things to Do
What to do in Detroit this weekend
The wet forecast could put a damper on the weekend, so we've got some indoor options and a rain-themed event on tap:
📚 Shop local: Independent Bookstore Day is Saturday. Check out a local shop and relax with a new book.
- Michigan Book Hop is holding a contest with prizes for people who visit the most indie bookstores through May 14.
📽️ Freep Film Festival: Nearly 40 films, including local documentaries, are featured in the 10th annual festival.
- It runs through Sunday with a mix of in-person and virtual screenings.
- Tickets start at $12.
👟 Sneaker Con Detroit: The traveling shoe and streetwear show comes to Huntington Place Saturday from noon-7pm.
- The all-ages event hosts more than 300 vendors.
- Tickets: $30.
🌧️ Make a rain barrel: The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is hosting a workshop to build and decorate rain barrels, which help protect rivers from stormwater pollution.
- Saturday at 9:30am at Gabriel Richard Park, 7130 E. Jefferson.
- Barrels can be purchased for $75 with pre-registration, and paint is provided. You can also pre-register to watch and learn for free.
- Barrel scholarships are available for Detroit residents. Call 313-475-7057 for more information.
