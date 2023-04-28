54 mins ago - Things to Do

What to do in Detroit this weekend

Joe Guillen
The wet forecast could put a damper on the weekend, so we've got some indoor options and a rain-themed event on tap:

📚 Shop local: Independent Bookstore Day is Saturday. Check out a local shop and relax with a new book.

  • Michigan Book Hop is holding a contest with prizes for people who visit the most indie bookstores through May 14.

📽️ Freep Film Festival: Nearly 40 films, including local documentaries, are featured in the 10th annual festival.

  • It runs through Sunday with a mix of in-person and virtual screenings.
  • Tickets start at $12.

👟 Sneaker Con Detroit: The traveling shoe and streetwear show comes to Huntington Place Saturday from noon-7pm.

  • The all-ages event hosts more than 300 vendors.
  • Tickets: $30.

🌧️ Make a rain barrel: The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is hosting a workshop to build and decorate rain barrels, which help protect rivers from stormwater pollution.

  • Saturday at 9:30am at Gabriel Richard Park, 7130 E. Jefferson.
  • Barrels can be purchased for $75 with pre-registration, and paint is provided. You can also pre-register to watch and learn for free.
  • Barrel scholarships are available for Detroit residents. Call 313-475-7057 for more information.
