Inspired by cabins in the mountains of Europe, a taste of the Alps is joining Detroit's restaurant scene soon.

Why it matters: Scheduled to open Monday, Alpino is among many intriguing comings and goings we're watching in the industry this year.

For example: We're saying goodbye to brunch spot Rose's Fine Food after nine years and hello to What's the Dill, a sandwich shop where the "bread" is pickles.

The big picture: Consumers are spending more money dining out than on groceries — but restaurants, especially small ones, are still slowly recovering from the pandemic.

Zoom in: Alpino, in the former Lady of the House space in Corktown, is focusing on lesser-known wines and food inspired by the regions around the Alps, owner David Richter tells Axios.

Richter wanted to create an atmosphere where "you walk in the door and it wraps its arms around you, it feels like you're in a neighborhood place," he says. He describes it as a "cabin in the woods," complete with fireplaces.

Plus, there are also nontraditional foodservice concepts looking to open, like Paradise Deli and Marketplace, planned for the LOVE building in Core City.

Owner/chef Nezaa Bandele hopes to open the mostly plant-based deli in September, she tells Axios, with an overarching goal of wellness education.

It'll offer grab-and-go meals, hot food and mostly outdoor seating, as well as local retail, coffee and Jamaican juices.

Bandele uses food "as a vehicle to talk to people about health and wellness," she says. "It's easy to get those messages across when you feed folks."

Vegan red bean gumbo with spicy sausage, rice, smoky greens and a corn muffin from Paradise Natural Foods. Photo courtesy of Featherstone Moments

Other recent restaurant activity includes:

🌮 The space for Nepantla Cafe in Mexicantown is expected to open in December, they tell Axios, but their vegan tacos are available now via a food trailer.

🍔 Tocororo, a tropical-themed bar with sandwiches and bar snacks in Eastern Market, is opening in May, per Crain's.

😂 One Mike Detroit, a downtown comedy club and restaurant space from comedian Mike Epps, is planning a soft opening for its restaurant June 18 and a larger grand opening in September.

🧆 Sahara Restaurant and Grill opened a location in the District Detroit this month.

🦞 What's Crackin', featuring seafood carryout from chef Max Hardy, has been in the works for a while but posted in March that it's "on the way."

🍹 Lost River on the east side closed but is reopening next month.

🍲 And Afro Caribbean Yum Village opened a location inside southwest venue El Club this month with a different menu from its other restaurants.

We also lost PizzaPlex and Orchid Thai while adding Mad Nice and a new version of Empire Kitchen.

